CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Are your thumbs killing you?

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not think that you’re getting a workout when you flop down on the couch to text with a friend or scroll aimlessly through your social media accounts, but at least one part of your body might disagree. “Texting thumb,” often formally diagnosed as de Quervain’s tenosynovitis, is...

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Minimum age for prediabetes screening drops

The United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated its recommendations for when physicians should start to screen patients for diabetes and prediabetes. According to a statement published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, USPSTF now recommends that physicians start to screen overweight and obese patients at age 35 instead of the previous recommendation of 40.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
royalexaminer.com

7 nutritious treats for Halloween

Along with carving a pumpkin and wearing a costume, eating candy is an integral part of celebrating Halloween. However, it’s a good idea to consume sweets in moderation to avoid getting stomach aches and cavities. Additionally, you might want to consider stocking up on treats for October 31 that provides a bit of nutrition without ruining the spirit of Halloween.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer Treatment#Health And Safety#Tenosynovitis#Houston Methodist#Kindles#The Mayo Clinic
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy