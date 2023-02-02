Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“[We] walked up to this nice, scenic vista having coffee,” the That Awkward Moment actor recalled on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2017 . “She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever. I said, ‘Today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.’”
“Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together,” she explained to Vogue after the nuptials. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”
“We just hang out,” he told the outlet of the pair’s quarantine plans amid the coronavirus pandemic . “She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great. I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”
The Opeth: The Devil’s Orchard actress, for her part, has frequently shared snaps with her husband via social media. In May 2021, she posted a pic of the Top Gun: Maverick star via Instagram while they were at dinner in Hawaii and captioned it, “My whole ❤️ .”
Comments / 0