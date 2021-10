The international break is over and the Premier League is back in action this weekend. Current Records: Burnley 0-4-3; Manchester City 4-1-2 Manchester City is 9-0-1 against Burnley since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Man City will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium after a couple of weeks off. Man City won both of their matches against Burnley last season (5-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO