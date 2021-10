The inches remain undefeated. Buffalo was half a yard from a fresh set of downs and at least a couple of shots at the game-winning touchdown when Sean McDermott put the game in the hands of his MVP-candidate quarterback. A Josh Allen slip and a stuff on the part of Jeffery Simmons ended Buffalo's chances and saved the Titans from giving up a late lead, producing a thrilling finish and putting the Titans back in the national conversation. As is often said, football truly is a game of inches. In an evenly played contest that saw just one punt in the final three quarters, it was the difference between Tennessee losing a heartbreaker at home and the Titans scoring a massive confidence boost in the form of a victory.

