Nearly a decade ago, Brian Ballard was part of a team of people who wanted to show Google their then-new glasses weren't just for consumers. "We had met with some of the business development folks with Google Glass and said, 'We want you to take this seriously,'" Ballard, senior vice president of solution delivery at TeamViewer, said. "We brought a different pair of glasses — that wasn’t theirs — saying, 'Here's what we can do.' We said if you and others take the enterprise industry seriously, there is an unbelievable amount of opportunity you can solve with this."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO