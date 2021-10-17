CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

HockeyBuzz

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

NHL Single Game Slate 1 Breakdown There’s only one game on the slate tonight so that means it’s a single game breakdown. Now with single game slates individual plays are what we focus on as well as correlation of line mates and power play partners and what we believe the game...

my.hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 2: Devils Vs. Kraken

After getting beaten badly by the Philadelphia Flyers last night, Seattle Kraken (1-2-1) will visit the Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils (1-0-0). This will be the first time that the Kraken will play the New Jersey Devils. This will be the Kraken's fifth game of the season and the Devils second. The Devils won't reach their fifth game till one week from today.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The After Action Review#Ppoa#The New York Islanders
hockeybuzz.com

Stars roster stuck in 2010

The Penguins might not be with the services of Sidney Crosby, but they will add Mike Matheson back into the lineup for the first time this season. Previously, Matheson had been partnering up with Marcus Pettersson throughout training camp and the preseason. Hopefully, that is not the case. John Marino...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Game 4: Eviscerated by the Sharks

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. While some of the San Jose Sharks are now pretty much toothless, they still managed to eviscerate the Montreal Canadiens tonight by a score of 5-0. San Jose scored on its first shot and from then on, the result was never in doubt. I never mince my words and I’ve said in the past that the Canadiens’ run to the Final was made possible by a perfect storm created by the pandemic but now, the smoke screen is gone and the problems with this team are now painfully obvious.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

New-look Hurricanes off to strong start

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. There were certainly questions about how the Carolina Hurricanes would look heading into the season, after a strange summer where they seemingly took a step back. While we’re still just two games into the year and have a long, long way to go, however, we’ve seen what this new-look group can do, and the Hurricanes look very strong once again.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Edvinsson logs 25:18 against Timra, 18 year old Dman making waves

Detroit’s game against Columbus was, easily, the most complete of the young season. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are getting the attention of fans and teams alike. Another top pick is starting to pick things up in Simon Edvinsson. I try to limit some of the prospect news, but this...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Doughty and Kopitar starting strong but Kings need others to produce

The Los Angeles Kings have picked up just a single win in their first three games of the season. Following a blowout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings fell in a close game against the Minnesota Wild 3-2, before losing 2-1 to the Nashville Predators in a bit more of a disappointing outing.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Source: Montreal will NOT be Patient; Wed's Buzzcast

Just got off the phone with a source who tells me the Canadiens early rough start is not sitting well at all with ownership. Just goes to show you what a "What have you done for me lately" world sports live in. The Canadiens are just a few months from a completely unlikely Cinderella run to the Cup finals, but after starting the season winless the narrative has entirely shifted.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Time for a Change

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens are currently dead last in the standings with 3 losses in as many games and during those 3 games they have been outscored 10-3. As Kevin Allen mentions, it may very well be time for the Habs to panic. After a bumpy off-season, everything and everyone looks out of place in Habs land and Montreal cannot afford the luxury to go on an (even more) extended losing streak.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

What Will Happen Next?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The last time the Canadiens lost their first 4 games of the season, team president Ronald Corey decided it was time to act and fired his long-time general manager Serge Savard and the last coach to lead the Habs to the Stanley Cup Jacques Demers. In one swift move, he replaced them with a couple of former Canadiens who had no experience on the other side of the glass, Réjean Houle as GM and Mario Tremblay as coach. What came next was perhaps the darkest era the Habs have ever seen when star goalie Patrick Roy and rookie coach Mario Tremblay clashed, leading to the former requesting a trade. Unexperienced GM Houle traded him to Colorado for a silly return and years of irrelevance followed.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks look surprisingly great through first two games

The San Jose Sharks are not expected to have a great year. They’re coming off two very rough seasons and after making minimal improvements over the summer, it didn't look as though there was a ton to be excited about. However, they’re off to a surprisingly strong start this season,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3: Ducks @ Oilers - Starting Strong

Some have said that a season cannot be won in October but it can be lost. I'm not sure that's entirely true but the Oilers have put a strong foot forward in their first two games and their early schedule continues to favor the team. Tonight Edmonton will take on the Ducks who are playing their second of back to back games, followed by a road trip to play the poor Coyotes and Golden Knights who are dealing with some key injuries. If the Oilers can continue to improve and play smart hockey a 5-0 start isn't impossible. In order to even consider that the team needs to focus on the game in front of them tonight. Here are five things to pay attention to tonight against the Ducks.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

WSH 6, COL 3 - Caps Outwork Avalanche to Finish Home Stand

WSH – 40 COL – 27 SV% .889 (Saved 24 of 27 shots faced) SV% .872 (Saved 34 of 39 shots faced) 1. Dominating Home Performance – If I were to tell you the “aging” Caps played the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche and someone won 6-3, I bet most people at first glance would assume it was the Avalanche. This game however was heavily dominated by the Capitals. To be fair this was MacKinnon's first game back and they were also missing Landeskog. The Caps were +13 on shots, +15 shots 5v5, +12 scoring chances, +14 scoring chances 5v5, +4 high danger scoring chances, and +8 high danger scoring chances 5v5. In addition, their overall CF% was between 60-65% throughout the game. The Caps outmuscled and outworked the Avalanche pretty much all night and it wasn’t even really that close. Here is what Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said in reflection of the game “I thought we got outcompeted in a lot of areas, so we gave up way too much. We were, I would say cheating or gambling for offense instead of working the right way to create it, and they went the other way on us”.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Shesterkin shuts down Matthews, Leafs; Robertson injured again

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Less than a week of the 2021-22 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had the misfortune of running into hot goaltending that has cost them points even though they were arguably the better of the two teams on those nights.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy