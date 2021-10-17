HockeyBuzz

WSH – 40 COL – 27 SV% .889 (Saved 24 of 27 shots faced) SV% .872 (Saved 34 of 39 shots faced) 1. Dominating Home Performance – If I were to tell you the “aging” Caps played the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche and someone won 6-3, I bet most people at first glance would assume it was the Avalanche. This game however was heavily dominated by the Capitals. To be fair this was MacKinnon's first game back and they were also missing Landeskog. The Caps were +13 on shots, +15 shots 5v5, +12 scoring chances, +14 scoring chances 5v5, +4 high danger scoring chances, and +8 high danger scoring chances 5v5. In addition, their overall CF% was between 60-65% throughout the game. The Caps outmuscled and outworked the Avalanche pretty much all night and it wasn’t even really that close. Here is what Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said in reflection of the game “I thought we got outcompeted in a lot of areas, so we gave up way too much. We were, I would say cheating or gambling for offense instead of working the right way to create it, and they went the other way on us”.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO