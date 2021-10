UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz destroyed Corey Anderson after he claimed that he’s the world’s best light heavyweight. Blachowicz knocked out Anderson last February at UFC Rio Rancho in a title eliminator for former champion Jon Jones’ title. Following that fight, Jones gave up his belt and Blachowicz ended up fighting Dominick Reyes for the vacant title and won the belt with a TKO victory. Anderson, meanwhile, left the UFC to sign with Bellator and join the promotion’s 205lbs division. So far, Anderson has gone 3-0 in Bellator, and he is now one win away from winning the Bellator light heavyweight title and the $1 million for winning the Grand Prix. He has tons of confidence and believes he’s the best in the world now.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO