Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Fly Ash Market is driven by the growth of construction industry, increasing infrastructure, development of road, rules and regulations for handling fly ash and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products. Infrastructure Development plays major role for the growth of the fly ash market. Fly ash is also known as pulverized fuel ash which is a coal combustion byproduct that is composed of the fine particles of burned fuel that are driven out from the coal-fired boilers together with the flue gases.

