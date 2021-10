Do you remember when "the right to repair" debate showed up at the Montana Legislature?. On one side you had farmers and farm groups who called for the "right to repair" their own equipment. On the other side you had farm equipment dealers trying to put the brakes on what they considered dangerous legislation. In the middle were the farmer-rancher citizen legislators who wanted to be able to fix their equipment, but didn't want to break their local equipment dealer either.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO