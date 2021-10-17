Meet the fragrance duo blazing a multisensory trail

Cecily Brown, Antony Gormley and Rashid Johnson unite to fight climate change. To help drive the art world in the fight against climate change, environmental charities Gallery Climate Coalition and ClientEarth have joined forces with Christie’s to auction seven artworks in London, New York and Hong Kong. Following last week’s sale of Cecily Brown’s There’ll Be Bluebirds, November’s 20th-21st Century Art auction will feature a bruise-toned painting by American artist Rashid Johnson ($650,000-$850,000). All proceeds will support ClientEarth’s work shaping, implementing and enforcing environmental law. Next up is a piece by Beijing-based artist Xie Nanxing, followed by works from Antony Gormley and Beatriz Milhazes in 2022. 9 November, christies.com.
