Meet the fragrance duo blazing a multisensory trail

There’s no letting up in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s 90th-anniversary celebrations for its Reverso watch. The art deco-style timepiece, born in 1931, is arguably the world’s first dedicated sports watch, with a case that can be flipped over to protect its face from smashing during games of polo. Over the years the aesthetic of the “reverse” side has become at least as important as the main face itself, and at an exhibition in Paris opening on 21 October, Jaeger-LeCoultre launches its Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures, the climax of a year of horological highlights. Three new watches, each in a limited edition of 10 (€90,000), have been painted on their hidden side by the brand’s in-house team with major artists’ works that were long believed to have been lost or stolen.

