7328 N 27th Ave,

What a gem & rare find! This stately Highland Springs classic is move-in ready & only awaiting your personal touches. Situated on a large level corner lot with a spacious fenced back yard, this iconic home features a new deck & new privacy fencing & generous side & front yards. There are so many impressive extras in this brick and vinyl siding home (think low/no maintenance!) including a brand new Daikin heat pump, renovated kitchen with bamboo flooring & custom varnished wood counter tops, renovated bath, refinished original hardwood floors, & period molding throughout. If you wanted to add a full or half-bath upstairs, the owner reports that there are water lines under the floor. Did we mention the detached garage? While technically a one-car garage, this unique space includes a tricked-out workshop with electric, running water, & ample space for all your tools. Plus storage galore! Then we can’t forget to mention the brand new Highland Springs High School is within walking distance. This is truly a neighborhood highlight as this state-of-the-art school is designed to provide a solid and evolving education to the lucky students who attend. Come and see for yourself!

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO