7328 N 27th Ave,

@@@@ Renovated 1BR+sunroom, HEAT incl, av 10/25 - Located at 2583 N. Murray Ave., we have ONE remaining one-bedroom-plus-sunroom apartment available October 25th! This top-floor apartment features warm, natural woodwork throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining room, and a deep bedroom closet. The living room opens on to the sun room facing Murray Ave.; both are bright and sunny in the afternoons. The formal dining room is large enough for a nicely-sized table and chairs, though the renovated kitchen is on the smaller side. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed, dresser, desk, and night stand. Monthly rent for these gems is $905, heat included. [cannot accept dogs at this property]
