5139 N 22nd Ave

oucampus.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bedroom Casita ... HUGE private yard!!! - Welcome to 22nd Avenue our garden style apartment homes! Comfortably situated between the Biltmore...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

1106 E Weber Dr #1008

Tempe Modern Living Near ASU Ideally located Between Tempe and Scottsdale 3 Bedrooms plus Roof Deck - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, plus Roof Deck and 2 Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Story Single Family Home. Built according to the highest standard of Energy efficiency which converts to major savings in utility bills. Tankless Hot Water Heater. Stack Washer, Dryer. Bathrooms are Custom Designs, stylish Tile Flooring, and carpets. Ideally located close to ASU and Tempe Town Center and Scottsdale, Easy Freeway access, shopping, and entertainment are only moments away. This is convenience at its finest. The community has Pool, Spa, and Ramada.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

4332 N 21st St

City outside, Tranquility inside..1300.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Amazing Phoenix location! Small, well maintained community. The great unit includes plank wood style flooring throughout the apartment keeping it cool in the summer. This newly remodeled unit has new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, window coverings, and great lighting. This unit has a washer and dryer in the unit. We have plenty of parking and exterior improvements are coming soon! Very close to schools, city parks, shopping, entertainment and more! Perfect location don't wait!
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex - This 860 square feet consists of 2 bedroom s and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking in the back next to unit B. Located close to to Glendale City center..
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

201 N Linden Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

What a gem & rare find! This stately Highland Springs classic is move-in ready & only awaiting your personal touches. Situated on a large level corner lot with a spacious fenced back yard, this iconic home features a new deck & new privacy fencing & generous side & front yards. There are so many impressive extras in this brick and vinyl siding home (think low/no maintenance!) including a brand new Daikin heat pump, renovated kitchen with bamboo flooring & custom varnished wood counter tops, renovated bath, refinished original hardwood floors, & period molding throughout. If you wanted to add a full or half-bath upstairs, the owner reports that there are water lines under the floor. Did we mention the detached garage? While technically a one-car garage, this unique space includes a tricked-out workshop with electric, running water, & ample space for all your tools. Plus storage galore! Then we can’t forget to mention the brand new Highland Springs High School is within walking distance. This is truly a neighborhood highlight as this state-of-the-art school is designed to provide a solid and evolving education to the lucky students who attend. Come and see for yourself!
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. Available December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. February 2022 is also possible. (Flexible start/end dates - please inquire)
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

41709 N Globe Ct

Charming 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Anthem - Home has been completely redone throughout. Gorgeous custom cherry cabinets, rich Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances ; high ceilings, stunning tile throughout, ceiling fans. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom is exceptionally large, walk in closet, dual sinks and over sized shower.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

4129 North 33rd Drive

Newly Available 2BD Unit Section 8 Welcome! - Great new property in convenient location near Grand Avenue entrance! Remodeled interiors with large backyard space. In walking distance near many restaurants and shopping centers. 1 Mile from I-17 entrance. Property is less than 2 miles away from GCU. Also Section 8 Friendly, this unit won't last long! Feel free to reach out to our leasing team at 480-619-2792 for availability and showing times! Habla español.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3201 N. 36th St.

Spacious One Bedroom in Arcadia Light Location - 3201 N. 36th St. is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

13383 N Primrose St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. Home has a lot of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Fresh interior paint and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3910 W Ellis St

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! Home features wood flooring and ceramic tile through out . Master bath has his and her sinks with a walk in closet. Home also has ceiling fans, a loft, and a two car garage with electric opener. It is close to a park and is located near transportation, shopping, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4808 N. 24th Street, 1227 Unit 1227

Optima Biltmore 12th Floor with Terrific Views! - Lovely unit with two bedrooms, two baths and wonderful location on the 12th floor! Great location walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and all the restaurants in the neighborhood. Granite countertops, wood flooring, west-looking for dramatic sunset views and downtown city lights! Full gym and steam in the building with an active community! Super low electricity bills and water is included! Won't last long so hurry today! Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have 650 FICO score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Application can be made at www.NESTPMGT.com.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

11025 W. Frier Dr.

***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1322 square feet at Country Meadows in Glendale. The interior features a living room, an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, and an island, master suite with a walk-in closet, one of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in both the front and back yards, north/south exposure and mountain views.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2705 W. Calle Del Norte

5 Bedrooms ~ Chandler - This corner lot home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, all with walk in and double closets. Vaulted ceilings for a nice open feel. Large kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and built in desk area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Tile, wood and carpet flooring though out. Large covered patio with mature trees in back. RV gate. Elementary school very close. Close to 101, shopping, dining, entertainment and much more! No Pets. No smoking.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

2580 N Oakland Ave

$1,000 OFF Rent! Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - $1,000 OFF Rent! (terms/conditions) Oak View Manor is a pet friendly community located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! The two bedroom includes heat, water and sewer. Oak View Manor features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

534 E 22ND Street

This property will be sold at ONLINE AUCTION. Bidding opens at 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and closes at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021. 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 story brick rowhome in need of full rehab located in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood of Baltimore City. OPEN HOUSE DATES October 23, 2021: 9:00 am - 11:00 am October 24, 2021: 9:00 am - 11:00 am This property is being sold subject to an assignable contract of sale with closing on the property required on or before November 12, 2021. There is a $3,000 or 4% Buyer's Premium, whichever is greater, which will be added to the sale price. Buyers and Agents can register online where a complete due diligence package is available for review which includes photos, Neighborhood Scout and more.
BALTIMORE, MD
MATC Times

2583 N. Murray Ave.

@@@@ Renovated 1BR+sunroom, HEAT incl, av 10/25 - Located at 2583 N. Murray Ave., we have ONE remaining one-bedroom-plus-sunroom apartment available October 25th! This top-floor apartment features warm, natural woodwork throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining room, and a deep bedroom closet. The living room opens on to the sun room facing Murray Ave.; both are bright and sunny in the afternoons. The formal dining room is large enough for a nicely-sized table and chairs, though the renovated kitchen is on the smaller side. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed, dresser, desk, and night stand. Monthly rent for these gems is $905, heat included. [cannot accept dogs at this property]
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtonwaterfronts.com

928 18th Ave W

Welcome to The Rose Point Estate. Rare opportunity to develop a premier residence in one of Kirkland's most desirable neighborhoods - West Of Market. The Rose Point Estate offers views of Lake Washington, Olympic Mountains, and Juanita Bay. Nearby parks, access to private Rose Point community beach, and pristine homes alike. Short distance to downtown Kirkland, marina, shops, restaurants, boutiques, and much more! Award winning Lake Washington School District. Easy access to 405, Google, and the new Kirkland Urban. Build your dream home and carry on the legacy of this signature property.
KIRKLAND, WA

