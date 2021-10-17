3710 E. McDowell Rd

PRICE REDUCED!! Huge 4-5 Bedroom House in Reading - If you love old charm, this may be the house for you! The first floor of this house has a living room, dining room, large family room, laundry room and kitchen, The house has tons of custom cabinets in the kitchen and the dining room. The family room has an area as large as the kitchen, also with custom cabinets. The first floor bedroom has an attached bath and a walk in closet. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, and one of those has an attached bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom or home office. There is a full basement, forced air gas heat and central air. There is a front porch, and a large covered deck on the side. Large parking area behind the house is shared with the building on Jefferson and the funeral home on the south side. Reading School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 Ext. 6.

READING, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO