3710 E. McDowell Rd

oucampus.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTour with us today! - Central located community at McDowell and 37th Street boasts large Studio...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

1901 E. Osborn RD

Beautiful spacious floor plans! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
oucampus.org

4129 North 33rd Drive

Newly Available 2BD Unit Section 8 Welcome! - Great new property in convenient location near Grand Avenue entrance! Remodeled interiors with large backyard space. In walking distance near many restaurants and shopping centers. 1 Mile from I-17 entrance. Property is less than 2 miles away from GCU. Also Section 8 Friendly, this unit won't last long! Feel free to reach out to our leasing team at 480-619-2792 for availability and showing times! Habla español.
oucampus.org

3910 W Ellis St

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! Home features wood flooring and ceramic tile through out . Master bath has his and her sinks with a walk in closet. Home also has ceiling fans, a loft, and a two car garage with electric opener. It is close to a park and is located near transportation, shopping, and highway access.
oucampus.org

13383 N Primrose St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in El Mirage - This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a little over 1500 square feet and ready for immediate occupancy. Home has a lot of natural light and all appliances included. Huge backyard, open floor plan for entertaining and large bedrooms. Primary bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house. Fresh interior paint and there is minimal landscaping to maintain. No Pets allowed.
oucampus.org

3201 N. 36th St.

Spacious One Bedroom in Arcadia Light Location - 3201 N. 36th St. is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
ARCADIA, KS
oucampus.org

4808 N. 24th Street, 1227 Unit 1227

Optima Biltmore 12th Floor with Terrific Views! - Lovely unit with two bedrooms, two baths and wonderful location on the 12th floor! Great location walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park and all the restaurants in the neighborhood. Granite countertops, wood flooring, west-looking for dramatic sunset views and downtown city lights! Full gym and steam in the building with an active community! Super low electricity bills and water is included! Won't last long so hurry today! Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have 650 FICO score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Application can be made at www.NESTPMGT.com.
oucampus.org

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
oucampus.org

1106 E Weber Dr #1008

Tempe Modern Living Near ASU Ideally located Between Tempe and Scottsdale 3 Bedrooms plus Roof Deck - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, plus Roof Deck and 2 Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Story Single Family Home. Built according to the highest standard of Energy efficiency which converts to major savings in utility bills. Tankless Hot Water Heater. Stack Washer, Dryer. Bathrooms are Custom Designs, stylish Tile Flooring, and carpets. Ideally located close to ASU and Tempe Town Center and Scottsdale, Easy Freeway access, shopping, and entertainment are only moments away. This is convenience at its finest. The community has Pool, Spa, and Ramada.
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

4332 N 21st St

City outside, Tranquility inside..1300.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! - Amazing Phoenix location! Small, well maintained community. The great unit includes plank wood style flooring throughout the apartment keeping it cool in the summer. This newly remodeled unit has new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, window coverings, and great lighting. This unit has a washer and dryer in the unit. We have plenty of parking and exterior improvements are coming soon! Very close to schools, city parks, shopping, entertainment and more! Perfect location don't wait!
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

11025 W. Frier Dr.

***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1322 square feet at Country Meadows in Glendale. The interior features a living room, an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, and an island, master suite with a walk-in closet, one of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in both the front and back yards, north/south exposure and mountain views.
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available now until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
thexunewswire.com

8643 Reading Rd.

PRICE REDUCED!! Huge 4-5 Bedroom House in Reading - If you love old charm, this may be the house for you! The first floor of this house has a living room, dining room, large family room, laundry room and kitchen, The house has tons of custom cabinets in the kitchen and the dining room. The family room has an area as large as the kitchen, also with custom cabinets. The first floor bedroom has an attached bath and a walk in closet. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, and one of those has an attached bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom or home office. There is a full basement, forced air gas heat and central air. There is a front porch, and a large covered deck on the side. Large parking area behind the house is shared with the building on Jefferson and the funeral home on the south side. Reading School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 Ext. 6.
READING, OH
oucampus.org

3065 N 67th Ave

Look Today and Lease to Save $250 Off Move In! - At La Estrella Vista we offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. La Estrella Vista offers spacious three-bedroom two-bathroom floor plans with newly renovated units that come with a fully-equipped all-electric kitchen, living rooms with space to relax, large bedrooms, and a full-size washer and dryer in every unit. Our community features amenities such as a sparkling pool, playground area with BBQ grills, reserved covered parking, and meticulously-groomed grounds. Conveniently located near Glendale Westgate Entertainment District which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. We are only minutes from Interstate I10 and Loop 101 so your commuting around town is a breeze. Call today to make La Estrella Vista your new home!
oucampus.org

6238 N. 30th Pl

Beautiful Biltmore Courts two-story home ideal for professional couples or roommates. Substantially renovated with many contemporary features, this home is a perfect blend of urban chic & traditional comfort. 2 beds/2 baths, rich with contemporary features, boasting an updated kitchen, breakfast nook, newly remodeled bathrooms and new flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet & balcony. Open-concept dining and living space with wood-burning fireplace opening onto private patio.
oucampus.org

29939 N 134th Dr

Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout – no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features. Upgraded raised panel maple cabinets w/roll-outs, granite counters, Stainless Hood, under cabinet lighting & a French door refrigerator. Entertain in the over-sized dining room with custom built-in lighted glass shelves. Great room with surround sound speakers overlooks the park-like backyard. Slider to the patio creates an extension to the home! Step outside & enjoy an over-sized private yard with water fountain & views! Home is furnished. Winter Rate $5500 (utilities included). If 30 day rental, a pass may be purchased separately by the tenant for Trilogy amenities. Available December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. February 2022 is also possible. (Flexible start/end dates - please inquire)
oucampus.org

6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex - This 860 square feet consists of 2 bedroom s and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking in the back next to unit B. Located close to to Glendale City center..
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19038 Ridge Rd SW

Rare, once in a lifetime estate property. Unobstructable, 180degree+ views of water & mountains from Baker to Rainier. Nestled on a bluff in a private location this NorthEast/East facing wing style home sits on 3.33 magical acres. 2820 SqFt. 4Bd/3Bath, built by Vornbrock in 1986, walls of windows with beautiful views from all rooms, en-suite master on the main with sitting/office area, hardwoods throughout, new baths, new decks, new heating/AC, 3 wood stoves and loads of storage. Xfinity. 190ft high bank waterfront. Water share. Septic TOS Report & Home Inspection Report available. Close to ferry and all Vashon has to offer. Build your legacy. 19038 Ridge Rd. Tax#3223039213. This home is also available in combined property MLS#1844573.
MLS
Scribe

668 Post Rd

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 bath plus finished upper level in convenient Darien location. Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Free Laundry in Basement. Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Dogs Allowed. Location. 668 Post Rd, Darien, CT.
DARIEN, CT

