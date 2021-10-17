3710 E. McDowell Rd

***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1322 square feet at Country Meadows in Glendale. The interior features a living room, an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, and an island, master suite with a walk-in closet, one of the other bedrooms also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in both the front and back yards, north/south exposure and mountain views.
