Recently, the discount store Dollar Tree announced that they would be raising most of their traditional one-dollar price tags by a quarter or two. Dollar Tree marking up their prices is only a small indication of a larger problem in the United States. The pandemic has hit the economy in multiple ways, from supply shortages to mass unemployment rates, but to raise prices in ultra-discount stores is going to be a great risk for lower-income households. Families across the country rely on stores like Dollar Tree to shop for basic needs, like food or school supplies. The new inflation in prices, no matter how small, has very real potential to be detrimental to low income communities across the nation.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO