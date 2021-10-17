CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Youth First: The importance of self-care and how to prioritize it

Sentinel-Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-care is something that can look different for every person. There are people who like to cuddle up on the couch with a book, do a face mask, take a bubble bath, or even those who like to clean. There are so many ways to partake in self-care, and it is...

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

Related
whitmanwire.com

Uncareful self-care

On day one of four-day, I stayed in my pajamas until six p.m. Grateful for respite from a hectic semester, I readily indulged every relaxing impulse I had: I ate chocolate in bed, scrolled passively through my phone and reread old favorite books. I also let my phone rack up...
HEALTH
KATV

Self-care activities for our mental health

For more information call Rivendell Behavioral Health Services today at 1-800-264-5640. They offer no cost assessments and referrals 24/7 in the privacy of their accredited hospital as well as onsite mobile assessments across the state.
MENTAL HEALTH
chimesnewspaper.com

The self-care movement is not all it seems

A new buzzword has entered the lives of college students: self-care. Essentially, self-care is prioritizing your own wellbeing, physically, mentally and emotionally. It means taking the time to care for yourself amid a busy schedule. From Instagram advertisements to TikToks, the self-care movement infiltrated itself into mainstream culture. With the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care
nbc15.com

Your Self Care Routine Needs This Pampering Step

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of L&L Bath Bombs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about L&L Bath Bombs, visit https://www.landlbathbombs.com/. Taking care of yourself is important, especially in times of elevated stress like the pandemic....
LIFESTYLE
scotscoop.com

Self-care tips for the best you

High school can be pretty stressful. Assignments can pile up, leaving students with hours of homework each night. Tests and quizzes seem to happen every other day. And in Carlmont’s competitive atmosphere, students feel pressured to go above and beyond. It is often challenging to keep up with the workload, and anxiety can permeate the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Thrive Global

Joie De Vivre: “Practice exceptional self care”

Practice exceptional self care: Just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s easy! Check in on all of your basic self-care needs: how are you doing with sleep, drinking water, getting some movement, taking time to breathe? Make sure these are in place first. It sometimes feels like it is so...
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

Prioritize Self Care for a Healthier and Happier Life

Exclusive content from Cetus—the Official Technology Sponsor of the 2021 Live Be Yoga Experience. Your self care practice doesn’t have to be super extravagant. LBY Ambassador Trisha Fey shares a few simple at-home practices to keep you grounded and relaxed. Trisha Fey Elizarde (she/they) is a dance creative, model, and...
YOGA
powerofpositivity.com

16 Perfect Affirmations for Your Self Care Routine

Positive affirmations can help improve your self care routine by helping you prioritize yourself. Using these phrases can remind you of the good things in your life. Plus, they’ll help you take care of yourself and spend time focusing on these self care ideas. It’s easy to fall into negative...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

How to improve your Self-Confidence

Self-Confidence is defined as your vision of your skillset, and how good are you at doing something. While it can not measure your skills or talents, it is still a necessary ingredient in improving yourself as well as in achieving success. Self-confidence is something that does not just make you feel more optimistic about yourself and your abilities, but also motivates you to take risks, and risks have a great significance when it comes to improving yourself and learning new techniques. It’s a basic rule in the business world, that the higher the risk, the higher the profits, which means that self-confidence can help you gain benefits. Believing in something is important to gain something out of it, and believing in yourself is more important. Let’s take a brief look at how we can improve our self-confidence and make our time more rewarding and profitable.
SOCIETY
csun.edu

How to Update Your Self Care Routine for Fall

Fall is the perfect time of year to revamp your self-care routine. The shorter days and cooler weather can leave many of us feeling gloomy and unmotivated. Sometimes it’s the little things that help us brighten up a dreary day, as a new body wash or eyeshadow. But, sometimes, you need a little more than a quick serotonin boost. There are solutions for that too. So treat your body and mind right as we head into the end of the year with these great self-care options.
SKIN CARE
Williamson Source

Self-Care with Botox: What to Expect

Self-care is so important. It’s what you make of it, it’s what YOU need. Need a massage? Get one. Need a break from work or kids or laundry? Take it. Want to look refreshed and minimize wrinkles? Do it. If self-care means taking control of the aging process and recognizing the face in the mirror, Botox might be a great option.
SKIN CARE
active.com

INDOOR: Yoga for Self Care

Discover how to use yoga poses and lyengar-inspired therapeutic techniques to relieve physical and mental stress, increase flexibility, balance and strength, enhance mind/body awareness and ability to relax. Taught in an easy-going, non-competitive atmosphere. suitable for all participants able to get to and from the floor. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED DURING THIS CLASS.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Lia Parisyan of Insider: “Self-Care”

Self-Care — For years, I worked LONG hours. I put myself last. I would take my work home with me because I wanted so badly to succeed. Unfortunately, working “all the time” left me angry, isolated, and bitter. I stopped and decided to volunteer in Armenia for a few months. It was the best experience of my life. Seeing how people there balanced work, life, family, and friendships helped me reprioritize what’s important to me.
MENTAL HEALTH
henryford.com

Self-Care Hour with Kelly

Each week Kelly Darke, ATR, M.Ed., BFA, will introduce and demonstrate a new creative idea while everyone is working on their own personal project. B.Y.O.P.= Bring your own project each week to work on as a self-care activity. This hour is for YOU! Everyone will have time to share with one another or sit quietly...it is up to you how you use this hour together.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

When Did Self-Care Get So Self-Indulgent?

It’s Thursday night and you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, hoping to catch some respite from the seemingly endless pandemic week. Every so often, you find posts like these: a documentation of someone’s wind-down routine, an influencer sharing a “game-changing” essence, or a punny quote about the importance of “me time.” Then, of course, there are the ads for health supplements, meditation apps, and athleisure. If you’ve stumbled upon this perfectly curated world of bubble baths, scented candles, and crystals before, then you know all about “self-care.” But, despite its name, the idea of taking care of one’s self has transformed what was once a deeply personal experience, into an entire industry.
YOGA
WMBF

Self Care Saturday with Grace Revealed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Self-Care Saturday, the 23rd of October 2021, from 10am-2pm. $25 to Register on Eventbrite, $10 Add-on for lunch! Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care-saturday-tickets-186662672077. Location: 4811 Highway 17 Bypass South, Suite #4, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Why come? If you are a high-performer dealing with chronic stress, anxiety and feeling...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy