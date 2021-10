Northwest Iowa — When farmers are in their fields this time of year, the number of field fires seems to increase. Calumet and Paullina firefighters were called to 485th Street and Tyler Avenue on Monday. That’s about a half of a mile west of Calumet. Fire Chief Korey Dau says the call went out about 4:10 p.m. He says the gearcase on a combine got hot and started some cornstalks on fire in the field. Dau tells us no crops were lost and the combine was still OK too.

CALUMET, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO