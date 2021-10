Kyle Chalmers Still Superb, Still Searching for Big Win Over Caeleb Dressel. When Kyle Chalmers became an Olympic champion, he was just a month past his 18th birthday, the youngest man in a loaded heat of 100 freestylers. He had never swum an individual event at a major international meet, although he did make his debut on relays at the 2015 World Championships. The young Australian flipped seventh at the halfway point, his 23.14 a full nine tenths off the lead. But Chalmers closed the gap and then finished with a flourish, coming home in 24.44 that out-split the rest of the field by four tenths. His final time of 47.58 was a world junior record, a mark he had previously broken in both prelims and semifinals.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO