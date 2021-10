TV: WNEM TV 5+ (10/24 8:00pm), OHL Action Pak ch. 468. Saginaw, MI – The Saginaw Spirit (0-1-0-0) will look for a weekend series split Sunday, October 17, when they host the Erie Otters (1-2-0-0) on Pink Out Night at The Dow Event Center presented by Ascension St. Mary’s. The first 2,000 fans at The Dow will receive a light-up bracelet and following the game against the Otters, the Saginaw Spirit will auction their game-worn “Pink Out” jerseys with the proceeds going to Ascension St. Mary’s cancer research. Puck drop between Saginaw and Erie begins at 5:30 p.m.

HOCKEY ・ 6 DAYS AGO