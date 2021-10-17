CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline In Securities Class Action - EAR

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211017005029/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

(LDI) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading LoanDepot Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased loanDepot common stock pursuant or traceable to February 2021, initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

(HYZN) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Hyzon Motors Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) . The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Hyzon common between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HYRE ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds HyreCar Inc. ( NASDAQ: HYRE) ("HyreCar") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against HyreCar on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, UMPQ, HFC, DSPG; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Eargo Inc#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors Inc. (ZEV) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lightning eMotors Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightning eMotors investors have until December 14, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("FinServ") securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Katapult investors have until October 26, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors, Inc. (ZEV) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightning eMotors investors have until December 14, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC. F/K/A FINSERV ACQUISITION CORP. (NASDAQ: KPLT) OCTOBER 26, 2021 SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) from December 18, 2020 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates FTS International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTS International, Inc. ("FTS International" or the "Company") (NYSE American: FTSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ProFrac Holdings, LLC ("ProFrac"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $26.52 per share in cash for each share of FTS International common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $407.5 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. And Certain Officers - BMRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (BMRN) - Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-08254, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WELLS FARGO INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report. Already facing the fallout from an earlier...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

KPLT DEADLINE THIS TUESDAY: Katapult Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KPLT; KPLTW) securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in McIntosh v. Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-07251, the Katapult class action lawsuit. The Katapult class action lawsuit charges Katapult and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Katapult class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 and is pending in the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Novavax, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or "the Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE FOR WATERDROP INC. (NYSE: WDH) SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") from May 4, 2021 through September 14, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT- BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. (NYSE: SAM) FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against the Boston Beer Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAM) from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 8, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the Offering"). Investors have until November 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of The November 8, 2021 Deadline In Securities Class Actions Against LoanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("LoanDepot" or the "Company") and certain other defendants, alleging violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased shares of LoanDepot pursuant and/or traceable to LoanDepot's initial public offering ("IPO"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com .The lead plaintiff deadline is November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NMI Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On December 2, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2021 Investor Day and the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company's website following the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ALERT: Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ZEV; ZEV.WS

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEV; ZEV.WS) securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 14, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Shafer v. Lightning eMotors, Inc., No. 21-cv-02774, the Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit. The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit charges Lightning eMotors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Lightning eMotors class action lawsuit was commenced on October 15, 2021 in the District of Colorado.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy