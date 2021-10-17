CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Statement By The Prime Minister On Small Business Week

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking Small Business Week, which runs from October 17 to 23, 2021:

"Small businesses are at the heart of our communities across the country. They are the small neighbourhood café that makes the perfect cup of coffee, the entrepreneur who started a new online shop, and the family-run store that pivoted to making face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses drive our economy by creating the goods and services we need, while employing millions of Canadians.

"Today, as we mark the start of Small Business Week in Canada, we recognize that the past year and a half have been difficult for small businesses, their owners, and their employees. Small businesses across the country were asked to make countless sacrifices to protect the health and safety of people and communities. Through it all, they have shown incredible courage and resilience, and an unprecedented ability to adapt and innovate. And while some businesses have now reopened their doors, many still need support as they continue to grapple with the impacts of the pandemic.

"Supporting Canadian businesses is key to ensuring a strong economic recovery. That is why the Government of Canada introduced a range of supports to help small businesses during the pandemic - from assistance with expenses through interest-free, partially forgivable loans with the Canada Emergency Business Account to rent relief with the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy. We also helped businesses keep employees on the payroll through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada Recovery Hiring Program, and created the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) to help particularly hard-hit businesses in need of additional support to weather the pandemic. These measures have helped support hundreds of thousands of small businesses in Canada, and the workers and communities that rely on them.

"Small businesses are counting on us to get vaccinated, so we can prevent avoidable lockdowns and help them get back up to speed. By being there for businesses and their workers every step of the way, the government is also continuing to create jobs, strengthen the middle class, and grow the economy. We are supporting our hardest-hit sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and cultural industries. The government is also working to improve the Canada Small Business Financing Program, so that small businesses and entrepreneurs can access the funds they need to recover, innovate, and achieve long-term growth. We are also helping small and medium-sized businesses grow and thrive so that they can compete in Canada's digital future. With initiatives such as the Canada Digital Adoption Program, we are assisting them in adopting new digital technologies and bringing their products and services online.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to join me in thanking small and medium-sized businesses for their dedication, perseverance, and innovation every day, and particularly over the past year and a half. Let us continue to support our local businesses so that, together, we can build a more resilient economy and a better future for everyone."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021 to discuss its 2021 third quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode "FAIRFAX".
MARKETS
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prime Minister to launch PM GatiShakti on October 13

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): In a historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on October 13, 2021 at 11 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The official statement by the Prime Minister's...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change

Prince Charles issued a warning to the world days before leaders gather in the U.K. for crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a “dangerously narrow” window to tackle global warning.The heir to the British throne said Saturday that the summit, which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow showed that “after far too long,” climate change and biodiversity loss are at last “of paramount importance to the world.” In a recorded message to the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, 72-year-old Charles — a long-time environmentalist — said the coronavirus pandemic “has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Canada#Cnw#Canadians#Hascap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheStreet

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's Services And Solutions: Designistic International Media Company Launches Social Media Platforms For Companies To Bring Investors And Entrepeneurs To The Market

VASANT KUNJ, India, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designistic's media company, Mr. Vishal Kalra in collaboration with Tech Innovation Global Incorporated a new platform for technology initiatives, stories and profiles of entrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products ranging from United States of America to Worldwide. Companies can also actively invest in initiatives across countries. Designistic is an IT start-up with a measure of return and ways for new thresholds of opportunities awarded and organized by Brand Opus India, a share capital. Several investors and organizations, online forums drive shares in the market. Companies includes many sectors of services. Tech Innovation Global Inc. and Seerletics seerletics.com combines social networking and big data analytics to help you customize plans. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services reopened America during COVID-19. Tech Innovation Global Inc. announced a $20 million funding round and details will be in International Media, The Top Talk, a series ofentrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products and organizations. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services includes:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Columbia China Opens Its Third And Largest Hospital In Jiaxing, China

JIAXING, China, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia China, a joint venture between Seattle's Columbia Pacific Management, Sheares Healthcare Group, a 100% owned subsidiary of Singapore investment company Temasek, and Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Limited, opens its third & largest 500- bed multi-specialty hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. Jiaxing...
CHINA
TheStreet

United Nations Day: Moviebook Leverages Digital Technologies To Contribute To Sustainable Development Goals

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is responding to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging its intelligent video production and digital twin technologies to accelerate the establishment of a digital economy and propel low-carbon economic development. Its disruptive technologies are enabling industries to take significant strides towards achieving five goals in particular.
ASIA
The Independent

Firms under ‘enormous pressure’ from rising energy prices, business leaders warn

Rising energy costs are putting Scottish firms under “enormous pressure” and could lead to closures and job losses, business leaders have warned as they called for more UK Government support.Dr Liz Cameron chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said that many businesses are still operating in “survival mode” amid Brexit and the pandemic and are finding it impossible to keep pace with energy price rises.Ahead of the UK Government autumn Budget, she has written to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for the introduction of a small and medium enterprise (SME) energy price cap to protect...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's Evergrande says resumes work on more than 10 projects

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group(3333.HK) said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities and that all would be carried out according to plan. The world's most indebted property firm said in a post on its Wechat account...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy