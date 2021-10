Amarillo's 66 year old rivalry in district 2-5A division 1 kicks off tonight at Dick Bivins Stadium. As the 6-2 Amarillo High Sandies take on the 5-2 Palo Duro Dons. This game tonight is a big one for the sandies as we get closer to the playoff season. If they win tonight and the 7-1 Tascosa Rebels lose to the 3-4 Monterey Plainsmen then the sandies will be tied with the rebels for the number 1 playoff spot. The keys for them to win this game is to not gas out so fast. I say this because of last week game against Coronado yes the sandies won the game but Coronado did score 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter making the final score 34-27. If they can ease off the gas just a little bit saving some for the 4th quarter then they should be able to win the game.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO