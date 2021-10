Barcelona overcame an early deficit to earn a 3-1 comeback win over Valencia on Sunday at the Camp Nou, leapfrogging their guests in the LaLiga table. Goals from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho ensured that the Blaugrana tasted victory for just the second time in seven contests, temporarily easing the building pressure on out-of-favour manager Ronald Koeman. Meanwhile, after a hot start that saw them win three of their first four, Valencia are now winless in five and have sunk to ninth in the table.

