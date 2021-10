After falling in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League, Italy and Belgium will face off on Sunday in the third-place match at the Allianz Stadium. In their matchup versus Spain, the Italians fell 2-1 on a pair of goals scored by Manchester City’s Ferran Torres. For the Belgians, it was heartbreak once again in a major international competition after coughing up a 2-0 lead versus France and losing 3-2 on a 90th minute goal from Theo Hernandez.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO