If you know me, you know about my obsession with Amazon. (Just see the other 30+ articles I've written about the mega-retailer.) I'm on the site more times in a day than I can count on one hand. And not to toot my own horn, but I'm kind of a pro at finding all the best pieces available. In fact, the items I discovered during my last browsing session were some of my best yet—right on-trend, incredibly elevated, expensive-looking, and somehow all under $50. Yes, you read that right. Want to see what I mean? Keep scrolling for cool bra tops, knit sweater-pants, teddy bucket hats, slouchy shoulder bags, and more.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO