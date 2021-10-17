CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Square Bitcoin mining system teased by CEO and enthusiast Jack Dorsey

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZjXS_0cU0bFDU00

It’s no secret that Jack Dorsey is a big fan of Bitcoin (his Twitter bio only contains a bitcoin hashtag, for example), and so it’s likewise no surprise that his companies have started dabbling with the popular cryptocurrency. In his latest statement about the crypto, Dorsey said it is possible Square may make its own “Bitcoin mining system” that utilizes open-source software.

Dorsey talked about the potential plan in a tweet thread on Friday, stating that the potential Square mining system — should one actually launch — would be available for both businesses and individuals globally. “If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model,” Dorsey said. “Build in the open in collaboration with the community.”

The message goes on from there, with Dorsey talking about crypto miners, its purpose, the need for increased efficiency and clean energy use, issues involving silicon design under the current industry, vertical integration, and, finally, the fact that “mining isn’t accessible to everyone.”

On that last point, Dorsey says that “Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source.” Though a mining system hasn’t been promised at this time, he did say that a team will “start the deep technical investigation required to take on this topic.” Dorsey invited feedback from the public, including any ideas and concerns anyone may have.

This latest revelation follows Dorsey’s announcement this past summer that Square will make its own Bitcoin hardware wallet. The project will involve both a Bitcoin hardware wallet and a service that aims to “make Bitcoin custody more mainstream.” That move itself isn’t surprising — the Cash App from Square already supports buying and selling Bitcoin.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

GM’s chip woes ease as more trucks are completed

Automotive manufacturers are facing significant hardships with the chip shortage that’s plaguing the world. GM decided that it continued producing its popular pickups even though they could not be completed for shipping. Instead of stopping manufacturing lines, GM simply built the truck and then parked them in lots around the country until the chips needed to complete them were available and plugged in.
CARS
SlashGear

Investigation rules driver was behind the wheel in fatal Texas Tesla crash

In April of this year, a fatal accident that killed two men involving a Tesla EV made the news. One reason it made the news was because there was a question of whether or not the driver was actually behind the wheel of the car at the time of the accident. Some early responders to the accident scene had said that with where the driver’s body was found, there was no way he was behind the wheel at the time.
TEXAS STATE
SlashGear

Twitter rolls out Revue newsletter subscription button for tweets

Months after revealing its plans regarding its Revue acquisition and the future of newsletters on its platform, Twitter has introduced Revue subscription buttons on tweets, enabling users to monetize the content they already publish. The new option joins the previously released Tip Jar feature, which allows users to put links to cash apps and platforms in their bio.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
dailyhodl.com

Cardano, Polkadot and Four Additional Altcoins Are Set To Explode in 2022, According to Crypto Trader Austin Arnold

Crypto trader and Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold thinks six major altcoins are gearing up for massive rallies in the next year. In a recent crypto update, the YouTube star tells his 1,040,000 subscribers that Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is gaining momentum after landing a partnership with the $20 billion gambling company DraftKings.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Jack Dorsey’s enigmatic tweet sets Bitcoin (BTC) mining rumours ablaze

The American billionaire technology entrepreneur, Jack Dorsey, best known as the co-founder and CEO of Twitter and the founder and CEO of the financial services and digital payments company Square, left the crypto community on Twitter wondering what is implied with the enigmatic number ‘705742.’. The ambiguity of his short...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Square Bitcoin
Daily Mail

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocks Mark Zuckerberg's plans to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse', agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has mocked Mark Zuckerberg's plan to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse,' agreeing with a tweet calling it a 'dystopian corporate dictatorship.'. Facebook wants the 'metaverse' to be a future version of the internet, where users use virtual reality and augmented reality devices to enter virtual worlds.
INTERNET
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: UK Crypto Custodian Firm Copper Seeks Funding Round That May Push Valuation to Unicorn Status; Bitcoin Hits New High as Jack Dorsey Tweets Support; Crypto Software Provider Lukka Buys Blox Finance

Copper, a British cryptocurrency startup, is in the middle of a funding round and trying to raise up to $500 million, The Block reported. If realized, the funding would put the company’s valuation at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn, according to the report. The company is likely to announce the fundraise before 2021 is over, but the round isn’t closed and no lead investor has been allocated.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Jack Dorsey Tweets Moon As Bitcoin Hits All-Time Price High

The price of Bitcoin is absolutely ripping on this fine Wednesday morning, and Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has definitely taken notice. After seeing the price of Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against other fiat currencies such as the yen, euro, and the won yesterday, it failed to see a new high against the dollar. But today, BTC is taking no prisoners by skyrocketing past its previous all-time high of $64,840 to over $66,000, with no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a new high amid the momentum imparted by the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures-based ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ARCA: BITO). What Happened: Bitcoin-backer and Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted a cryptic number "705742" Tuesday afternoon amid Bitcoin's surge. The lack of any other details in the tweet set in motion a guessing game among Twitterati. Dorsey complicated matters further with a threaded reply to his own that said: "off by 117."
MARKETS
PC Magazine

Meet You in the Metaverse? Maybe Later, Says Twitter's Jack Dorsey

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is all in on the metaverse, Jack Dorsey has some reservations, suggesting that it may be as dystopian as the novel that coined the term. from @udiWertheimer, which suggests Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions mean he wants to run a country, not a company. The tweet then explains the origins of the word metaverse: The Neal Stephenson book Snow Crash, which "described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship."
INTERNET
wesb.com

Bitcoin Mining Operation Launches in Bradford

A large Bitcoin mining operation has commenced in Bradford. The OLB Group announced this morning that its DMint subsidiary had begun operations with 100 cryptocurrency mining computers at a zero-carbon footprint data center in Bradford, and expects to expand to 1000 computers by the end of the year. Once at...
BRADFORD, PA
inputmag.com

Square might build its own bitcoin mining rigs

Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet last week that the payments company might build a bitcoin mining rig. The machine, essentially a desktop PC optimized for crunching numbers rather than running consumer applications, would be an open-source project, meaning Square would release the schematics so anyone could build the machine themselves.
COMPUTERS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Making Bitcoin Mining Accessible

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Whit Gibbs, the cofounder and CEO of Compass Mining. Compass Mining's mission is to support hash rate growth and network security by making Bitcoin mining accessible for more people. Keroles and Gibbs explored Gibbs' journey into Bitcoin, his experience building a Bitcoin company, the future of Bitcoin mining, and much more!
MARKETS
u.today

JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin Is "Worthless"

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon took a shot at Bitcoin during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) Annual Membership meeting on Oct. 11, claiming that the largest cryptocurrency is "worthless":. I personally think Bitcoin is worthless. He went on to question the cryptocurrency’s scarcity and implied that its hard cap of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Cardano

Ethereum has plenty of advantages, but it's not perfect. Cardano is still new to the game, but it's becoming a strong competitor. The right option for you will depend on your tolerance for risk. The rise of cryptocurrency has been one of the most exciting movements in the investing world...
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy?

The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. For example, gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally … Continue reading → The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy