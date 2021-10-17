CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll women place fifth at Private College Championships

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. - Elizabeth Reddeman finished fifth overall in a time of 23 minutes, 20 seconds as the Carroll...

WANE 15

Carroll falls short of first semi-state title with loss to fifth-ranked North Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Carroll Chargers came up short of the program’s first ever semi-state championship after falling to fifth-ranked North Central on Saturday morning at Homestead’s Jimmy Clark Tennis Center, 5-0. Carroll topped rival Homestead 4-1 to clinch the Chargers first-ever boys tennis regional title on Wednesday evening at Carroll High School. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
gopios.com

Carroll women gain valuable experience at Gene Davis Invitational

APPLETON, Wis. - Gabrielle Holbrook finished 29th overall in a time of 25 minutes, 51.1 seconds as the Carroll University women's cross country team placed sixth in the seven-team Gene Davis Invitational (hosted by Lawrence University) at Reid Municipal Golf Course on Saturday morning. Samantha Knutilla followed in 38th (26:16.3),...
GOLF
dyc.edu

Women's Bowling Finishes Fifth at Grapevine Classic

ERIE, Pa. - The D’Youville women’s bowling team completed the Grapevine Classic hosted by Penn State-Behrend Sunday afternoon, finishing in fifth place out of seven teams. After a 2-2 start on Saturday, which featured wins over LaRoche (804-722) and Penn State-Behrend (878-715) in traditional match play, the Saints looked to move up from fourth place on the final day of competition.
BUFFALO, NY
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Men’s Hockey Wins Icebreaker, Women’s Cross Country Wins New England Championship

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished... The Eagles placed 10th in the New England Championship this weekend. The Eagles had no top 20 individual finishers in the men’s 8K - sophomore Steven Jackson led the Eagles, coming in 24th place with a time of 25:22. BC had a pair of top 20 finishes in the sub varsity 8K: Will Purnell (9th place, 26:24) and Edward Tristine (13th place, 26:38).
COLLEGE SPORTS
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy girls cross country place fifth; Poole takes 13th

The Punxsutawney girls cross country team raced through the muddy woods of Two Mile County Park on Saturday in Franklin at the 47th-Annual Rocky Grove Invitational. This year’s invitational saw a total of 185 girls compete in the varsity girls race from 20 complete teams. Titusville was the team champion...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
unhwildcats.com

Wildcats take second place at New England Championships

BOSTON - The University of New Hampshire women's cross country team placed second among 23 teams with a score of 99 points in the 5k race at the New England Championships on Saturday afternoon at Franklin Park. The Wildcats were paced by freshmen Addison Cox (Northwood, N.H.) and Jill Walker...
SPORTS
stevensducks.com

Men’s Cross Country Place Fifth at DeSales Invitational

The lead: For the second team event in a row, sophomore Liam Concannon was the top finisher for the Stevens Institute of Technology men's cross country team Saturday at the DeSales Invitational, hosted by DeSales University. Location: DeSales University Cross Country Course - Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Short Story: Using a...
SPORTS
montanasports.com

Carroll College wallops MSU-Northern en route to homecoming win

HELENA — In a day full of celebrations, the Carroll College football team was a part of one of the bigger ones with a 34-0 win over the Montana State-Northern Lights. The Lights defense, led by former Carroll College head coach Mike Van Diest, held the Fighting Saints offense to just a first-quarter field goal through nearly the first before Carroll was able to find their footing.
MONTANA STATE
elpaisanoonline.com

Women Volleyball at Compton College

Coming into the match Rio Hondo was coming out from 3 losses. Coming into this match they surely were not the favorite on paper. This did not stop these Rio Hondo women to battle it out with Santa Barbara Who have an expressive record and surely can be favorites when facing other teams. Apart from this Women Rio battled in a competitive game to five sets and fell short to improve to a 5-10 record.
COMPTON, CA
middlebury.edu

#23 Middlebury Places Fifth at Connecticut College Invite

The #23 Middlebury women's cross country team placed fifth in a field of 26 teams at the Connecticut College Invitational. The top-seven runners for each team competed in the Caroline Grape '22 Memorial Blue Race 6K. Sixth-ranked Williams won the meet with 74 points, followed by #12 MIT (99), #17 Tufts (122), #15 Bates (163) and #23 Middlebury (167). Prior to the start of the race, the Panthers honored seniors Eliza Broughton, Emily Bulczynski, Nicole Johnson, Cassie Kearney, Grace Kirkpatrick, Katelyn Pease, Greta Sirek and Anna Wood. Middlebury is back in action on October 31 when it travels to Trinity for the NESCAC Championship.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Routt's Addie Dobson places fifth at state tournament

Routt’s Addie Dobson shot a 75 on Saturday to finish in fifth place at the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Final Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Dobson finished with a two-day total of 148. Gracie Piar of Marquette Catholic won the tournament with a two-day total...
DECATUR, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Peru State women's golf places fifth at Evangel Invitational

(Peru, Neb.) – On Monday and Tuesday, October 11 and 12, the Peru State women's golf team participated in the Evangel Invite in Springfield Mo. The invite was hosted by Evangel University. Evangel and Williams Baptist would tie for first place carding a 687 for the two-day tournament. Lyon College...
PERU, NE
montanasports.com

Frontier Conference basketball coaches pick Carroll College men, women in preseason poll

WHITEFISH—The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams are the unanimous preseason favorites to win the Frontier Conference in the 2021-2022 season, according to the conference coaches poll released on Wednesday. In the women's poll, Montana Western edged the University of Providence by one point for second place. MSU-Northern and...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
lmcbobcats.com

Rails clinches fifth in Individual Omnium, Men’s and Women’s Cycling claim fifth at MTB National Championships

TODAY'S RESULTS | SATURDAY'S RECAP | FRIDAY'S RECAP. – Junior Mady Rails took home fifth place in the Women's Individual Omnium, after closing out the championship by finishing 13th in the Downhill Women's Collegiate competition, to lead the Lees-McRae men's and women's cycling teams to a fifth-place finish in the overall team omnium on the final day of the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.
DURANGO, CO
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin men’s squad finishes 2nd, women place 5th at Three Rivers College Rodeo

UT Martin continued its fall rodeo campaign over the weekend as the Skyhawk men earned a second-place finish while the women’s squad placed fifth in the standings at Three Rivers College. UTM’s men accumulated 625 points, only ranking behind Missouri Valley College (960). On the women’s side, the Skyhawks tallied...
SPORTS
gopios.com

Kirsteatter and Ueland Named Athletes of the Week

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Spencer Kirsteatter of men's cross country and Jo Ueland of women's soccer have been named Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their accomplishments from 10/11 – 10/17. Kirsteatter, a senior, won the Private College Invitational on Saturday, October 16 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Kirsteatter won the 8K race...
SOCCER

