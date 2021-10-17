Carroll women place fifth at Private College Championships

The #23 Middlebury women's cross country team placed fifth in a field of 26 teams at the Connecticut College Invitational. The top-seven runners for each team competed in the Caroline Grape '22 Memorial Blue Race 6K. Sixth-ranked Williams won the meet with 74 points, followed by #12 MIT (99), #17 Tufts (122), #15 Bates (163) and #23 Middlebury (167). Prior to the start of the race, the Panthers honored seniors Eliza Broughton, Emily Bulczynski, Nicole Johnson, Cassie Kearney, Grace Kirkpatrick, Katelyn Pease, Greta Sirek and Anna Wood. Middlebury is back in action on October 31 when it travels to Trinity for the NESCAC Championship.
