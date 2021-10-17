CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Beatles are now on TikTok

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Beatles are now on TikTok. Fans of the iconic Liverpool band - which was comprised of the late John Lennon and George Harrison, and surviving members Sir Paul McCartney, 79, and Sir Ringo Starr, 81 - now have a choice of 36 songs from their back catalogue to pick from...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Flashback: The Beatles Play a Frenetic ‘Long Tall Sally’ in 1962

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney spoke to The New Yorker about the Rolling Stones in a less than artful way. “[The Beatles’] net was cast a bit wider than [the Stones’],” he said. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are.” Mick Jagger responded when the Stones played in Los Angeles on October 14th. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” he said. “Megan Fox is here; she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help us — he’s going to join us...
Times Daily

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
wmmr.com

TRAILER: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Beatles: Get Back will be hitting Disney+ next month, and a trailer for the three-part documentary has finally been released. The nearly four-minute trailer is chock-full of intimate footage of the Beatles making Let It Be and prepping for their iconic rooftop concert. Per the trailer’s description on YouTube, “Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.”
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Dave Grohl was left 'mesmerised' by Beatles encounter

Dave Grohl has reflected on his experience of meeting surviving Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr for the first time in a new blog post. Dave Grohl was "mesmerised" when he first met Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr. The Foo Fighters frontman recalled his meeting with...
CELEBRITIES
Michigan Daily

The Mersey Beatles: Live at The Ark

All you need is love, and maybe a dose of the Mersey Beatles, too. Live at The Ark, Liverpool’s Mersey Beatles, a Beatles tribute band, brought down the house with a two-set performance of the Beatles’s number-one hits. Referring to themselves as John, Paul, George and Ringo, the Mersey Beatles stayed true to their idols’ roots. The show was part of their 2021-2022 world tour, including appearances across the Midwest and Southern states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The Long And Winding Road#Disney
AFP

The Beatles are back with a happier ending

The Beatles are back this autumn with a new book, reworked final album and much-anticipated documentary that sheds new light on their fraught final days. Conversations from the documentary have also been reproduced for a glossy new book. 
MUSIC
NBC News

TikTok welcomes dozens of The Beatles' songs, including 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be'

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

The Beatles Arrive On TikTok With Dozens Of Their Timeless Classics

The music of The Beatles has arrived on TikTok. Today’s (15) announcement brings dozens of their most loved songs onto the platform and enables millions of listeners worldwide to follow @The Beatles, the new account dedicated to John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s incredible legacy of recorded work together. The news...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
American Songwriter

Review: The Beatles As Nature Intended

Few box sets have been greeted with as much anticipation as the newly revised and revisited Let It Be. Delayed due to the pandemic and now available in a variety of formats— five CDs + BlueRay, five LPs, Two CDs, a single LP, single CD, digital and even a picture disc —it offers Fab Four enthusiasts the definitive offering they’ve been waiting for over the course of more than 50 years. Granted, there have been a plethora of bootlegs to fill in the gaps courtesy of rehearsals, outtakes, and unreleased material culled from the many, many hours of filming, but as with most sets of this size, it’s always nice to have the official version with the book, artwork, and additional information.
MUSIC
NPR

Let It Be? No, Let's Remix The Beatles

On this edition of All Songs Considered, I've got a conversation about The Beatles' last-released studio album, Let It Be. Producer Giles Martin discusses his work on the just-released super-deluxe edition of Let It Be, including a newly remixed version of the album and recordings of The Beatles working out their new songs.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Steve Lukather Shred The Beatles

Toto founding member Lukather is one of the most prolific session players alive, clocking up a staggering number of album credits to his name (over 1,500!) The multiple Grammy-winning guitarist has contributed to a vast number of works spanning genres and styles from pop to hard rock, and for several years has toured with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the All-Starr Band supergroup.
MUSIC
WUHF

'RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles' coming to Rochester

It's been more than 50 years since The Beatles last performed together, but fans can hear the iconic band's legendary songs in Rochester next weekend. RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to the Auditorium Theatre for one night only, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. The performance includes some...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
25K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy