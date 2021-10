LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Make believe you are a slice of pizza being digested,” science teacher Patrice Lasley proposes to her seventh grade students from Elise Robertson Middle School in Lancaster. The comments came during a class discussion on enzyme food breakdown in the small intestine. But Lasley guides her students through the digestive system from her home in Savannah, Georgia. The Lancaster ISD students are in their second floor classroom, receiving instruction via a live stream from the web. They have never met their teacher in person. The education setting is a teaching option accessed by the southern Dallas County school district as...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO