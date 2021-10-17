CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I&M offers tips on how to reduce energy use this winter

By Caleb Hatch
95.3 MNC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Michigan Power is offering tips to help customers reduce energy use this winter as part of National Energy Awareness Month. Set the thermostat a little lower during winter months. Each degree of adjustment can reduce heating costs 2-3 percent. Change or clean the furnace filter once a month....

