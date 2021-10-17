I&M offers tips on how to reduce energy use this winter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As cold weather approaches, our skin, throats, and bodies start to feel the effects of the air gradually turning drier. That’s why humidifiers are great tools to have ready to go when winter is coming. Another must-have as the seasons change? An essential oil diffuser to set the tone for prime relaxation, invigoration, or whatever effects you crave. Well, leave it to the experts at Guru Nanda to combine these two staples into one do-it-all machine! I recently tried the brand’s two-in-one humidifier-diffuser, The Halo, after I felt my first sniffle of the season, and it’s since become a bona fide part of my daily routine. And luckily for you, right now, you can score one of your very own for just $79.99 (usually $119.99).

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO