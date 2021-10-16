Photos: Arizona Wildcats fall to Colorado 34-0 in Boulder

The Arizona Wildcats squandered a fourth-quarter lead to the Washington Huskies Friday night, falling to UW 21-16. Here are some notes, quotes and stats from Arizona’s latest loss:. Notes. Arizona lost its 19th straight game dating back to 2019. The losing streak started against the Huskies that year. Arizona and...
When the NCAA announced on July 1 that college athletes could begin profiting off their name, image and likeness, Arizona Wildcats outfielder Tyler Casagrande knew he had the perfect opportunity to make a positive impact in the Tucson community. The UA sophomore worked with his dad and a T-shirt company...
'Big House,' bigger heart: Arizona outfielder Tyler Casagrande donating $10K to Banner-UMC Tyler Casagrande's $10,000 donation will go directly to providing resources to Tucson families and their children fighting pediatric cancer.
Greg Hansen: Wildcats spit the bit in most excruciating loss yet. In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
