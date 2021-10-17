CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican: Subpoenaing Trump upfront would become a circus

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says if the committee investigating the January...

Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
AOL Corp

Herschel Walker breaks with Trump over call for Republicans to sit out elections

Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend now running for the U.S. Senate, has broken ranks with his most powerful backer, former President Donald Trump. Asked whether he supported Trump's contention that Republicans shouldn't vote in upcoming elections because of Trump's claims of election fraud — claims which have been continuously dismissed, including by members of his own administration — Walker said "that is not the right message."
Washington Examiner

New York county district attorney subpoenas Trump golf course records

The district attorney for Westchester County, New York , reportedly subpoenaed records from the Trump National Golf Club to examine financial dealings related to the property in a previously undisclosed investigation into former President Donald Trump's family business. The town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the golf course,...
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Poll: 78% of Republicans Want Trump 2024 Run

(Washington, D.C.) -- It looks like more Republicans support former President Trump possibly running again in 2024. Out of 13-hundred voters polled by Quinnipiac University, 78-percent hope he'll try for the White House again. That's a ten-percent jump since May. On the flip side, 94-percent of Democrats and 58-percent of...
