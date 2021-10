The Baltimore Ravens are facing a tough opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers this week, and they could get some help on the offensive side of the ball. On Saturday, the team announced that they had activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips off of injured reserve. Head coach John Harbaugh said this week that Bateman is expected to make his NFL debut, and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic added that Phillips is "in line" to play as well.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO