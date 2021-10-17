CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United head to San Diego with a chance to go fourth

By sbiddulph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile third place in the Mountain Division is likely out of reach within the time remaining, three clubs are still scrambling to try and secure the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. The results from around the division on Saturday provided United with some much-needed help as both Austin...

KRQE News 13

NM United earns 1-1 draw on the road with San Diego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United finished their match with San Diego on Sunday in thrilling fashion, as Ilija Ilić scored a goal late to tie the game at 1. This game would end in a 1-1 draw moments after the late goal. United’s playoff hopes are now better as they currently sit in fourth place […]
MLS
NHL

Ducks Assign Milano to San Diego

Anaheim's Training Camp roster now includes 28 players (15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders). Recap: Ducks Cap Preseason With Shootout Win over Kings. Trevor Zegras notched three points and Max Comtois scored the shootout-clinching goal to lead the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim completed the 2021 preseason with a 3-4-0 record.
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal From San Diego

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), split the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Finland) and San Diego (AHL), combining for a 25-9-1...
NHL
1017theteam.com

United go for third win of the season against San Antonio

New Mexico United and San Antonio FC are set to square off for the final time in the 2021 regular season. This match has playoff implications for both clubs, with San Antonio looking to clinch a playoff berth and United looking to strengthen their grasp on fourth place. With the...
MLS
1017theteam.com

United come from behind in 4-2 win over San Antonio

Faced with another must-win situation, New Mexico United not only had to come from behind against San Antonio FC, but they also had to overcome a referee who spent more time digging in his pocket than allowing play to continue. A trio of second-half goals propelled the home side to a much-needed three points in the playoff race.
MLS
dailytitan.com

Titans tennis heads south to San Diego for ITA Regionals

Cal State Fullerton’s women’s tennis team will participate in the five-day ITA Division I Women’s Southwest Regional Championship at the University of San Diego beginning Thursday, Oct. 21. Competing against Fullerton will be a massive collection of players from the Big West Conference and other conferences on the West Coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
