United head to San Diego with a chance to go fourth

San Diego runners did the city proud in Sunday’s Long Beach Marathon, as Bonnie Axman Keating won the women’s marathon and Anna Pasternak took the women’s half-marathon title. “It was harder than anticipated, I guess I haven’t raced in a while,” Keating said Oct. 11, after completing her first Long Beach Marathon in 10 years. “It’s exciting to get back out there again and get the work in. Today was such a great atmosphere, just the energy is great and there were a lot of people along the course from the community cheering us runners on.” Keating won the race in a time of 2:49:25.37, beating Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Payton Golwas, who finished second in 2:53:10, and Huntington Beach’s Jenna Crawford, who was third in 3:08:53. Pasternak won the half-marat.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO