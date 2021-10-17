The Suicide Squad game gets another cinematic trailer – at least it’s in-game this time

"Men like that never should've come to a place like this." The same question always come to mind: why?!? RLJE has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller film titled Apex, which is (of course) a shortened version of the excruciatingly dull title Apex Predator. Another new film from the same director of the epicly bad Cosmic Sin with Willis. So what's Apex about? Six elite hunters pay to hunt down a man on a deserted island, only to find themselves becoming the prey. Bruce Willis stars as "Malone", an ex-cop serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. The cast includes Neal McDonough, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill, and Trevor Gretzky. Ughhh this seems so so so awful, even the action looks mediocre.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO