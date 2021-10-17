Saturday's LMC Cycling, Swimming Recap....

WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior Katy Saladin had a first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke, but the Holy Cross women's swimming and diving team was defeated by Iona 175-117 at the Hart Center at the Luth Athletic Complex. The Crusaders fall to 0-2 on the season, while the Bison open the year 1-0. Saladin won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:10.90 and also claimed second place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.02). Holy Cross had several other second-place finishes on the afternoon, including junior Abigail Bryant in the one-meter diving (238.19), sophomore Ayden Chanin in the 100-yard freestyle (54.23), junior Nicoletta Kalavantis in the 200-yard butterfly (2:14.40) and sophomore Greta Walting in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.84).

WORCESTER, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO