Ball State and Western Michigan met on Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo, with the Cardinals pulling away in the second half for an emphatic 45-20 victory. Western Michigan entered the contest having won four games in a row, while Ball State was coming off of a victory over Army after a 1-3 start. Ball State seems to have turned things around, and the Broncos optimism has certainly been tampered a bit after their 4-1 start. There are plenty of things to take away from this match up, some good and some bad. With half of the season still left, both squads still have time to solve their issues and refine what seems to be working.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO