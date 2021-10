The Miami Dolphins (1-4) travel across the Atlantic to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in London's billion-dollar Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday morning. Our English brethren have endowed upon us Americans everlasting gifts in art, sport, and culture for generations — The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Adele, Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham — and how do we repay our friends and allies? With two teams that have losing streaks that combine to 24 games. These fine people gave us James friggin' Bond and we're sending back Urban Meyer and two of the worst offenses American sports can produce as a thank you. So much for that special relationship.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO