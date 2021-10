If you live in Southern Idaho, you probably know that Nikki Sixx of the rock band Mötley Crüe grew up in the Magic Valley. He's one of our claims to fame and makes us cool by association. But in a new video, he talks about his childhood here and he shares some information I didn't know about, and that conflicts with what I thought I knew about the rocker.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO