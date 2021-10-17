CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Asian American teens navigate being themselves as their communities are targeted

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: We are only using the teenagers' first names for fear of retribution against minors. When the world reached a year into the pandemic, hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islanders were on the rise. Photographer Eric Lee has long examined his own identity as an Asian...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

With racial attacks on the rise, Asian Americans fear for their safety

There's a new poll out by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The poll finds that 1 in 4 Asian Americans feared in the past few months that their household would be attacked or threatened because of their race or ethnicity. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of Native American and Black households said they were also worried.
SOCIETY
CBS Miami

Push For State To Require Teaching Of Asian American History In Public Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grassroots organization called ‘Make Us Visible’ is trying to get Asian American history included in public schools curriculum across the country. Mimi Chan is leading the Florida initiative. “In my classes, I was probably one of one, maybe two Asian students,” explained Chan. “What really makes me proud is all the accomplishments we’ve made, how we’ve come together within this country. Chan started a Change petition, which now has nearly 8,000 signatures. “Florida doesn’t have the largest Asian American population, [but] if you’re American, you should learn. It’s even more important in places with less Asian Americans,” said Chan. Chan...
POLITICS
NWI.com

Asian Americans in Chicago want majority-Asian ward in remap

CHICAGO (AP) — Asian Americans in Chicago are pushing for a majority Asian ward as the city redraws its political maps, saying it will ensure the fast-growing community has a unified voice at City Hall. The Coalition For A Better Chinese American Community has been fighting for decades for a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#College Applications#Pacific Islanders#An Asian American
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Parsing the Asian American immigrant experience through family history

Two new books by Asian Americans wrestle with the costs of their families’ immigrations following the Hart-Celler Act of 1965, which dramatically opened up the country to Asians for the first time. Both books wonder whether their families’ quests for a better life for their children in America were worth the racism and marginalization they had to deal with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sfcv.org

A Festival Focuses on Asian American Experience and Musicians

When I visit conductor Jindong Cai in a practice room a couple blocks away from Carnegie Hall in New York, he is preparing for a four-hour long rehearsal of Angel Island. The piece, composed by Huang Ruo, is a three-part oratorio for voices and string quartet, and Jindong is getting ready to direct a chamber chorus of 16 singers in learning and performing the piece. It is one of many pieces that will be performed next week at the China Now Music Festival, hosted by the US-China Music Institute, a new division that was established at Bard Conservatory four years ago. Jindong has been its director since 2020 (and is a former Stanford University professor.) This year, its festival is themed Asian American Voices, a gesture to the urgency of solidarity in the face of increasing attacks against Asian Americans in the aftermath of Covid-19, and the value of celebrating diversity within the multitudinous racial category.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Asian and Black Americans need to foster solidarity

Regarding “Asian Americans need to be more inclusive” (Letters, Oct. 8): We must do all we can to resist the white supremacist tactic of dividing minority groups. This is especially troubling between Asians and Black people, who have historically been pitted against one another. The only way to stop hate is through love, support and lifting each other up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AsAmNews

Feds find racial harassment of Black & Asian American students

Students from the Davis School District visit the 9/11 Memorial in New YorkDavis School District photo. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice found a pattern of racial harassment against black and Asian American students in the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah - 20 minutes north of Salt Lake City.
FARMINGTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
AMA

Correct count matters for Asian American, Pacific Islander health

When grouped together, Asian Americans comprise the fastest-growing ethnic population in the U.S., going from 11.9 million in 2000 to 20.4 million in 2015—a rise of 71.4%. The problem, however, is that grouping all Asian Americans together masks their diversity and tends to hide their particular challenges. This problem is exacerbated when data for Asian American and Pacific Islanders are aggregated under the “AAPI” banner, relegating many to become statistically invisible in the anonymous “other” data column.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Dejected by Endless Hate Crimes, Asian Americans Are Headed to Therapy

According to research by the Asian American Psychological Association, anxiety amongst the Asian American population increased by at least 30% during the pandemic. That’s par for the course for this pandemic — pretty much every single demographic and cohort has seen an increase in anxiety and depression over the last 20 months — but it’s been noticeably apparent in the Asian American community, which A) is traditionally more guarded on the topic of mental health, and B) has had to deal with constant racist, retrograde comments concerning “who caused the virus” since it arrived in March of last year.
HEALTH
BC Heights

‘Minari’ Panel Presents Unique Asian American Experiences

A screening of Oscar-winning film Minari and subsequent panel discussion on Oct. 7, shed light on experiences of students of Asian descent. “What does it mean to be a part of communities?” said panelist David Kim, MCAS ’23. “Like in the movie, a lot of people try to fit in, assimilate, but I feel like it looks different for everyone. The diverse experience of what it means to be a part of [the Korean] community, I think, is something more highlighted.”
MOVIES
Badger Herald

Madison’s Asian American Media Spotlight brings new narratives to light

Bong Joon-ho, the director of the Oscar-winning Korean film “Parasite” once said, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”. In recent years, films that were directed by and featured a prominent cast of Asian and Asian American creatives have...
MADISON, WI
marketplace.org

What does “Asian American” really mean?

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the United States, according to 2020 census data. The Census Bureau’s definition of this group is broad; it includes anyone “having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia or the Indian subcontinent.”. In a...
SOCIETY
dailytitan.com

Scholars speak on Asian American inequality

One Book, One CSUF held their first event of the semester, “Beyond ‘They Called Us Enemy,’’' which highlighted the experience of scholars who were profoundly affected by the Japanese American incarcerations during World War II. Panelists Craig Ihara, Arthur Hansen and Thomas Fujita-Rony discussed the graphic memoir “They Called Us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WCVB

Empowering Asian Americans through film is the goal of the 12th Annual Boston Asian American Film Festival.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Multi Media Journalist Zhou Li talks about the stories of interest to their viewers. Empowering Asian Americans through film is the goal of the 12th Annual Boston Asian American Film Festival. The festival's Founding Director Susan Chinsen and Andrew Leong, who worked on the festival's opening night film "A TALE OF THREE CHINATOWNS " explain the importance of building community and identity.
BOSTON, MA
wglr.com

Eye on Education: Kabby Hong is opening doors for Asian Americans

VERONA, Wis. – Kabby Hong is opening the door for those who look like him. Hong will represent Wisconsin in the National Teacher of the Year Competition. “It means everything,” Hong said. He’s the first Asian-American to do so. “I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility to not only represent...
VERONA, WI
East Tennessean

New Asian American student association starting soon

The Asian American Student Association was started by Tracy Ye, who felt there was a lack of an Asian community on campus. An Asian American herself, Ye found it hard to connect with others, especially with a rise in Asian violence across the country. Ye and fellow students are currently...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy