The 500 Club: Jonathan Huberdeau hits Florida Panthers plateau

By Colby Guy
floridahockeynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an assist on Sam Bennett’s second goal of the Florida Panthers’ 5-1 win over the New York Islanders Saturday night, Jonathan Huberdeau became the first player in Panthers history to hit 500 points with the team. He previously broke the Panthers’ franchise points record held by Olli Jokinen...

floridahockeynow.com

