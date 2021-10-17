The 500 Club: Jonathan Huberdeau hits Florida Panthers plateau

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Tuesday. The first of four games in the Battle of Florida this season between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will be played at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) and each team is looking for its third consecutive victory. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday that forward Nikita Kucherov is out with an injury sustained against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, one that's "definitely not a day-to-day thing." The Panthers will play the Lightning for the first time since they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champions in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup First Round. Panthers forward Sam Bennett hopes to stay hot after scoring a hat trick in a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders at home Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO