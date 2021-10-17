CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Janovick: Inflation takes away Social Security gains -- and more

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

On Oct. 13, several news networks relayed that Social Security recipients would get a 5.9% COLA next year. AND, they presented it in tone and content as a GOOD thing. False!. Suppose that you are retired and have $10,000 in...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is Taxing Social Security Fair?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: Taxing Social Security benefits isn’t fair. It would benefit everyone if seniors could earn as much as possible without having their Social Security taxed. We would still be paying into Social Security which would help the fund. I also feel that all people earning over $100,000 should pay into Social Security because they can afford it. This would help fund Social Security without hurting anyone financially. Many seniors are struggling financially and should be able to earn as much as we can without a portion of our Social Security being taxed. Signed: Overtaxed Senior.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

How to Squeeze Extra Money Out of Social Security

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. The decisions you make could lead to a higher benefit during retirement. Here's how to raise your benefits for life. You may come to rely heavily on your Social Security benefits once you retire. This especially holds true if you don't manage to sock much money away in an IRA, 401(k), or another savings plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lincoln Journal Star

The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. Unfortunately, far too many people intend to rely on it more than they should. And this could leave retirees far short of affording the necessities. This problem is why the chart below is the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

Why inflation is a stealth Social Security cut: Kotlikoff

America is “fundamentally broke”; inflation means “more federal income tax on [Social Security] benefits”; and the Fed is “a paper tiger” when it comes to determining inflation. Laurence Kotlikoff, economics professor at Boston University, offered these and other candid observations in an interview with BenefitsPRO’s sister publication, ThinkAdvisor on Oct. 15.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: How do I estimate a future Social Security benefit?

My husband and I are retiring soon. He is 66 ½ and I will be 64 in December. We plan on taking his Social Security starting in January 2022 and leaving mine until I am 70 to maximize benefits. However, from reading my Social Security statement it looks like the estimated amount I would get at 70 is based on my continuing to work until then at the same income level. Since I will be retired and not making any income between now and then, how do I estimate what my benefit would be at 70? If it is significantly lower, then we will possibly change how much we plan to take out of our 401(k) at that time. Subscribe for full article.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nonpareilonline.com

Editorial: Social Security gets a raise. Here are the numbers

Social Security is the largest single program in the federal budget and it’s about to get bigger. The recently announced 5.9% jump in the annual cost of living adjustment is the largest since 1982. Retirees will see an average of $92 added to their monthly benefits next year, raising the typical amount to $1,657, the Social Security Administration estimates.
ECONOMY
gbnewsnetwork.com

Social Security’s Uncertain Future: What You Should Know

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing demographic trends that are dimming Social Security’s financial outlook and proposals to address the looming shortfall:. Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system, which means today’s workers are paying taxes for the benefits received by today’s retirees. However,...
GREEN BAY, WI

