The state's largest school district is holding elections in four of nine districts, our education reporting partner Chalkbeat writes. Let's meet the at-large candidates in the order they will appear on Denver residents' ballots.Marla Benavides, 49, home-school parentHer focus: improving the district's literacy rate.She supports more choice when it comes to where kids go to school. "Parents have the absolute right to train their kids," she says.Backs the district's mask mandate but doesn't want it enforced.Scott Esserman, 55, consultant and former educatorLeads the district's accountability committee and worked to keep two schools open.Believes too much money is going to the...

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO