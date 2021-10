In two games last week, the freshman goalkeeper had eight saves and did not allow a goal while leading the Falcons to shutout victories over Modesto (5-0) and Taft (2-0). A 2020 graduate of Inderkum High School in Natomas, Grace has recorded five individual shutouts thus far in 2021, plus a shared shutout on Sept 21 at Foothill. She has 31 saves and allowed just two goals in all of 2021.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO