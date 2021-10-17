CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

CROSSING THE LINE FESTIVAL 2021

By THIS WEEK IN NEW YORK
twi-ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article55 East 59th St. between Madison & Park Aves. Igbo-Nigerian American multidisciplinary artist Okwui Okpokwasili has not let the pandemic lockdown slow her down. After appearing in the Public’s outstanding revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf in the late fall...

twi-ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2021 line-up

The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) has announced its film line-up for its 2021 virtual film festival version taking place Nov. 10 to 14. The five-day festival showcases nearly 60 narrative, documentaries and short films from a roster of established and emerging artists. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help....
MOVIES
whio.com

Photos: Peter Scolari through the years

Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
PHOTOGRAPHY
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Vaslav Nijinsky
Person
Patrice Lumumba
twi-ny.com

AUTUMN ROYAL

Irish Repertory Theatre, Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. 132 West 22nd St. between Sixth & Seventh Aves. It was with a bittersweet wistfulness that I entered the Irish Rep for the first time in more than a year and a half. During the pandemic lockdown, the company was at the global forefront of digital theater, presenting more than a dozen outstanding livestreamed and recorded shows online, using cutting-edge technology that went far beyond Zoom boxes and clumsy green-screening. (Among the best were The Weir, Bill Irwin’s On Beckett / In Screen, and The Cordelia Dream; twelve of the shows are still available on demand.) Of course, I was excited to be back at the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on West Twenty-Second St. for a matinee, greeted by masked founding directors Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly as I made my way in to sit with an audience of real people rather than virtual avatars Zooming in from home.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#New Museum#Crossing The Line#Fiaf#Igbo#Nigerian American#Public#Bronx Gothic#Bam#Brick House
twi-ny.com

CONGO WEEK: CONGO IN HARLEM 13

Who: Lebert Sandy Bethune, Herb Boyd, Milton Allimadi, Lubangi Muniania, more. Where: Maysles Documentary Center, 343 Lenox Ave. / Malcolm X Blvd. between 127th and 128th Sts. When: Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, $12 (virtual screenings free) Why: The Maysles Documentary Center’s thirteenth annual Congo in Harlem festival,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

Smells like witch spirit: How the ancient world’s scented sorceresses influence ideas about magic today

(THE CONVERSATION) Most perfume ads suggest that the right scent can make you sexy, alluring and successful. A blend by Black Phoenix Alchemy Labs, meanwhile, offers to make you smell like Hecate, the three-faced Greek goddess of witchcraft. As a classics scholar who studies both magic and the senses in the ancient world, this idea of a witch-inspired […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
atlanticcityweekly.com

As Beach Boys turn 60, Wilson and Jardine head to A.C. – but is a reunion in the works?

Here’s a fun fact bound to make a lot of people feel very old: 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys. That’s right, their first record “Surfin’” hit the airwaves way back in 1961 and kicked off a remarkable career packed with soaring vocal harmonies paired with songs about cars, girls and California surf culture that still somehow manages to resonate with folks today.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
houmatimes.com

Acadia Music Festival continues to make their mark with a stellar line-up

It’s that time of the year again. The Acadia Music Festival is back! The festival will kick off Saturday, October 23, at the Acadia Plantation Center, beginning at 12:30 p.m. As a family-friendly one-day outdoor event, festival-goers will enjoy live music, arts, delicious food, and kid’s activities. This year’s festival line-up includes Maggie Koerner, Marc Broussard, Payton Smith, DJ Spin featuring Partners N Crime and Jubilee, and Lupe Fiasco.
FESTIVAL
twi-ny.com

HOPE BOYKIN: . . . AN EVENING OF HOPE

Who: Hope Boykin, Patrick Coker, Alisha Rena Peek, William Roberson, Deidre Rogan, Martina Viadana, Terri Ayanna Wright, Matthew Rushing. What: New York premiere and other works from HopeBoykinDance. Where: 92Y online. When: October 22-24, $15. Why: “We sometimes evaluate ourselves based on one another — the media, our neighbors, what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

In 'Becoming Cousteau,' diving into the depths of Jacques

Who was Jacques-Yves Cousteau, exactly?He was an oceanographer and explorer but held no scientific degree. He was an environmentalist whose voyages were nevertheless sometimes funded by oil companies seeking drilling sites. He was a filmmaker who made otherworldly undersea documentaries — three won best documentary Oscars — but he disliked the term. He preferred “adventure films.”Maybe Cousteau’s legacy is, appropriately, more fluid. Perhaps more than anything else, Cousteau symbolized a boundless spirit of adventure, leading a landlubbing public into enchanted underwater worlds. A siren of the seas.In Liz Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau,” an editor named John Soh from ABC’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Belarus Documentary ‘Flowers Are Not Silent’ to Open Ji.hlava Film Festival; Oliver Stone to Deliver Masterclass

“Flowers Are Not Silent,” a film about the brutal suppression of demonstrations against last year’s rigged presidential election in Belarus, will open the 25th Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival on Tuesday. Oliver Stone will deliver a masterclass at the festival as will Russian filmmaker Vitaly Mansky. Festival chief Marek Hovorka said that “Flowers Are Not Silent,” which plays in the main international competition section, Opus Bonum, is “a brave testimony of the state’s violent repression against peaceful protests.” He added: “It shows how brutally this last European dictatorship resists the transformation of Belarus into a freer society.” The film’s Belarusian...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Collectors to Watch: Dawn and David Lenhardt Focus on the Stories Behind the Art They Buy

In 2004, a young business executive named David Lenhardt attended an auction at Christie’s New York. Surrounded by art world veterans, the former PetSmart CEO remembers being intimidated when he placed his winning bid for a print of Andy Warhol’s Marilyn in Day-Glo pink. “When we won, they all looked at me and were like, ‘Wow, who’s this young kid?’ That was our introduction to the auction world. And it was a good one,” he said. Since then, Dawn and David Lenhardt have only acquired more art, moving from editioned works on paper to painting, sculpture, and more. The Warhol...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy