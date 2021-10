The actress and director described spending 12 days of filming in space with barely any sleep. The hatch of the lander opens and rescuers and ground staff begin to help actress Yulia Peresild get out of the capsule. Next to her in the chair sits cheerful director Klim Shippenko. Doctors measure his pulse and blood pressure. Not far from him, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky undergoes the same procedures. And while it is a third trip back to Earth for Novitsky, Peresild and Shippenko were in space for the first time. Moreover, they were the first actress and director in the world to go to Earth orbit. The crew of the world's first feature movie partially shot on the ISS returned to Earth on October 17, 2021, after twelve days in space.

