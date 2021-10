Being a huge star in the music industry can be stressful at times. Even up and coming artists have a hard time keeping their head on straight. Fortunately, female rapper BIA knows how to handle a chaotic industry. Her hit songs “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and “BIA BIA” certainly have kept her at the top on music charts. Not to mention, her fanbase has grown tremendously. Furthermore, fans were more than eager to see the rapper perform her hit songs. However, many appeared less than impressed by her performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Rather than fighting fire with fire though, the Massachusetts native took their criticism with a grain of salt.

HIP HOP ・ 13 DAYS AGO