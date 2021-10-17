ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “I just went up and introduced myself,” Burrow recalled this week. Was there any nervousness about meeting one of the NFL’s most revered coaches?
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Maryland snaps 3-game losing streak, beats Saint Peter's

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 20 points, Cam Young added 14 points and Maryland beat Saint Peter’s 75-45 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Maryland’s second game this season holding an opponent under 50 points after beating Niagara 71-49 in a season opener. Saint Peter’s made just three of its opening 16 shots, including eight straight misses, and the Peacocks trailed 24-10 after turning it over nine times. Maryland led 35-19 at the break after shooting 50% and holding Saint Peter’s to 25%. Saint Peter’s finished 14 of 49 from the field (29%) with 17 turnovers.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

