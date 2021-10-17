FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “I just went up and introduced myself,” Burrow recalled this week. Was there any nervousness about meeting one of the NFL’s most revered coaches?

