Biden Justice Department Pays $700K+ To Disgraced, Lying FBI Agent Who Pursued Trump Over Phony Allegations About Russia

By Liam Edgar
 6 days ago
President Joe Biden and his allies have hyperbolically suggested that the Jan. 6 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol was one of the worst moments in U.S. history – and that those who participated need to be prosecuted, even as traitors.

Yet the same administration has also excused a former top federal official who actively participated in a borderline coup against the last president.

As Washington Examiner columnist Byron York explained on Friday, Biden’s Justice Department cut a juicy settlement with Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former No. 2 who played an integral part in promoting the phony claim of collusion between Russian operatives and Donald Trump in 2016.

As York wrote, McCabe “was a critical part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. He took part in the FBI’s misrepresentations to a secret foreign surveillance court when it wrongly wiretapped former campaign aide Carter Page. And he was found, by the Justice Department’s own inspector general, to have lied repeatedly to investigators looking into his leaks to the media during the Hillary Clinton email investigation.”

Accordingly, in March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe.

For those who may not recall, the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation was centered on a report by a former British spy named Christopher Steele. Steele was hired by a firm contracted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to unearth dirt on Trump. Steele acquired much of his information from a “sub-source” who supposedly knew the nitty-gritty of Trump’s Kremlin connections.

As it turned out, the sub-source made it up and was surprised that his intel was considered legit by American intelligence and law enforcement officials.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who led an investigation into the FBI’s actions in the case, noted in a report last year that the FBI knew the sub-sources information was hogwash after agents interviewed him in January 2017. Yet they continued to pursue the case, to the point it became a “miscarriage of justice” – and in addition put the country through two years of divisive political hell.

McCabe, as the top underling to former FBI director James Comey, was a vital cog in that machine. In fact, York noted that at one point McCabe “wanted to include the unsubstantiated allegations of the Steele dossier in the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.” A subsequent inspector general report found that McCabe lied under oath – otherwise known as committing perjury – four times.

When Sessions fired him, he left in disgrace and was deprived of receiving his full federal pension after a two-decade FBI career.

But as York reported, McCabe sued over his termination. And Biden’s people caved.

The Biden Justice Department – read, the American taxpayers – agreed to pay a suspected perjurer who helped make false allegations of Trump’s ties to Russia a $200,000 settlement to cover his back pension and pay his $539,000 in legal expenses.

In addition to giving him more than $700,000, the department also agreed to expunge McCabe’s record of all of the allegations that led to his termination.

But don’t worry, Biden, himself long known as a serial liar, and his administration is making good on that promise to restore trust in government, which was damaged by the guy known for the mean tweets.

