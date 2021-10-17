Expert Commentary on the Product Profile of Umbralisib for Lymphoma

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:If you think about the MAIA results, let’s try to expand our thinking the last 10 minutes. There are a couple of trials that have influenced the field a lot that have tie-in to this. There are 2 trials I’m thinking of. One is the FIRST trial. That to me is a non-US trial, sort of. It’s more like an ex-United States, like continuous therapy vs fixed duration. It showed that continued Revlimid-dexamethasone had a better outcome than fixed duration. In the United States, we probably wouldn’t stop therapy so much. But then you have also the SWOG trial that you talked about, 0777, which compared VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone] to Rd [lenalidomide, dexamethasone]. Not surprisingly, VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone] was better than Rd [lenalidomide, dexamethasone]. If you add 1 more drug, and if it works, it probably would become the winner. That’s what that study showed. How does this MAIA trial, which we heard in June has such a great PFS [progression-free survival] and also OS [overall survival]? How does that fit into the field as an extension? Is this challenging the VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone]? Is it taking over as continued Rd [lenalidomide, dexamethasone]? What’s your thinking, Peter?

