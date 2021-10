Despite looking the same as its predecessor, the Hero 10 Black benefits from better performance across the board. Its frame rates are higher, its interface is smoother, its transfers are faster and its photos and videos look a touch more polished than those of the Hero 9 Black. While battery life has taken a hit when maxing out those shooting modes, between everything we’ve mentioned, as well as improved horizon leveling, and a much improved GoPro Quik app experience, there are fewer chinks in GoPro’s connected action cam armor than ever before.

